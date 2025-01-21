Open Menu

SNGPL Ensures Transparent Billing, Addresses Bakers’ Association's Concerns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 07:17 PM

SNGPL ensures transparent billing, addresses bakers’ association's concerns

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) reaffirmed its commitment to providing accurate billing based on actual gas consumption and ensuring transparency for customers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) reaffirmed its commitment to providing accurate billing based on actual gas consumption and ensuring transparency for customers.

During a meeting with the Bakers Association at its Rawalpindi Regional Office SNGPL Rawalpindi Region General Manager, Masam Ibrar, informed the delegation that only 54 out of 4,349 commercial consumers in Rawalpindi were billed under the Fault Volume category, in line with company regulations.

The delegation, led by Chairman Mumtaz Ahmed and President Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry, raised concerns over Fault Volume billing and inadequate gas pressure.

Addressing these issues, he explained that faulty meter readings due to technical malfunctions are supplemented by the Electronic Volume Corrector (EVC), which accurately captures unrecorded gas usage.

He assured that customers are billed strictly for their actual consumption without any excessive charges, ensuring fairness and transparency.

The Bakers Association expressed satisfaction with the explanation and committed to timely payment of bills.

He also highlighted SNGPL’s ongoing initiatives to improve gas supply, emphasizing the company's efforts under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik.

He informed that a Rs. 10 billion allocation this year for replacing outdated pipelines to ensure uninterrupted gas supply at optimal pressure.

The meeting concluded with assurances of continued collaboration and satisfaction expressed by the Bakers Association regarding the company's responses and commitments.

Recent Stories

Sugar Advisory Board reviews estimates, future pro ..

Sugar Advisory Board reviews estimates, future prospects

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan G ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally inaugurates P ..

3 minutes ago
 IBCC hosts awareness seminar on Model Assessment F ..

IBCC hosts awareness seminar on Model Assessment Framework

4 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapu ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for improvements in police t ..

4 minutes ago
 Parliamentary diplomacy can play pivotal role in b ..

Parliamentary diplomacy can play pivotal role in bringing people of Pakistan- So ..

4 minutes ago
 3 injured as passenger van overturned in DI Khan

3 injured as passenger van overturned in DI Khan

4 minutes ago
SNGPL ensures transparent billing, addresses baker ..

SNGPL ensures transparent billing, addresses bakers’ association's concerns

4 minutes ago
 The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) ..

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) awards 2 PhD degrees

10 minutes ago
 Businessmen should make efforts to enhance exports ..

Businessmen should make efforts to enhance exports: SIFC secretary

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED15 million to resolve 7 ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED15 million to resolve 70 halted homes construction

21 minutes ago
 Govt expediting privatization process, reforming i ..

Govt expediting privatization process, reforming institutions: Advisor

10 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapu ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for improvements in police t ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan