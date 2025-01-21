SNGPL Ensures Transparent Billing, Addresses Bakers’ Association's Concerns
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 07:17 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) reaffirmed its commitment to providing accurate billing based on actual gas consumption and ensuring transparency for customers.
During a meeting with the Bakers Association at its Rawalpindi Regional Office SNGPL Rawalpindi Region General Manager, Masam Ibrar, informed the delegation that only 54 out of 4,349 commercial consumers in Rawalpindi were billed under the Fault Volume category, in line with company regulations.
The delegation, led by Chairman Mumtaz Ahmed and President Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry, raised concerns over Fault Volume billing and inadequate gas pressure.
Addressing these issues, he explained that faulty meter readings due to technical malfunctions are supplemented by the Electronic Volume Corrector (EVC), which accurately captures unrecorded gas usage.
He assured that customers are billed strictly for their actual consumption without any excessive charges, ensuring fairness and transparency.
The Bakers Association expressed satisfaction with the explanation and committed to timely payment of bills.
He also highlighted SNGPL’s ongoing initiatives to improve gas supply, emphasizing the company's efforts under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik.
He informed that a Rs. 10 billion allocation this year for replacing outdated pipelines to ensure uninterrupted gas supply at optimal pressure.
The meeting concluded with assurances of continued collaboration and satisfaction expressed by the Bakers Association regarding the company's responses and commitments.
