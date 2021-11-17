SNGPL establishes control room to ensure uninterrupted gas supply

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Wednesday established a control room here at its regional office to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas to consumers during the peak winter season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Wednesday established a control room here at its regional office to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas to consumers during the peak winter season.

The facility has been set up at its main office in I-9 Industrial Area on special directives of Regional General Manager Khurram Ayub Khan, which would remain operational around-the-clock under supervision of senior officers, a news release said.

The control room, operating with contact number 051-9257736, would promptly address individual and collective complaints of its consumers, coming from different localities including Islamabad, Wah Cantonment, Attock, Fateh Jang, Murree Taxila and Kahuta.

The control room would also monitor the working of Emergency Centers established in other localities.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the SNGPL urged upon gas consumers to avoid excessive use of the commodity so that the supply could be reached to all users with regular pressure.