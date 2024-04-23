Open Menu

SNGPL Fines Eight Consumers For Illegal Use Of Meters

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 08:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Sui Northern Gas pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Tuesday took action against eight citizens for illegal use of meters and also ensured recovery of Rs 100,000 from a defaulter.

According to officials of Task Force, the consumers were using gas illegally as they were found making commercial use of gas, offering illegal connections to others and gas theft in Burewala and Ghaziabad area in Multan city.

Gas metres of two consumers were disconnected for using compressors.

However, the department's teams also removed extensions during the crackdown.

The teams also imposed fine on consumers involved in different sorts of violation.

The department urged citizens to cooperate and informed about illegal use of gas at phone number 0619220085 as secrecy would be maintained.

According to Regional Manager Hussain Zafar, a special cell has been introduced to respond to complaints.

Some officers have also been deputed in the cell to ensure timely resolution of complaints.

