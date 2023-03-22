UrduPoint.com

SNGPL For Uninterrupted Gas Supply During Sehr, Iftar In Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in a notification issued here on Wednesday directed all the regional heads to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic and commercial consumers during Sehr and Iftar timings in the holy month of Ramazan.

It said that due to the onset of the holy month of Ramazan gas demand in the domestic and commercial sectors is expected to rise during Sehr and Iftar timings, therefore all the regional heads have been directed to ensure optimum gas supply during Sehr timing from 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. and Iftar timings from 4:00 p.

m. to 8:00 p.m.

It advised all the General Managers to depute dedicated teams for effective pressure profiling round the clock to adjust downstream pressures at each SMS and TBS according to load requirements, besides monitoring the activities personally and in close liaison with transmission department regarding pressure settings of SMSs in each region.

It further said that complaints regarding low pressure during Sehr and Iftar timings should be dealt promptly and strictly monitored through establishment of control room at regional level, adding that regional heads would be responsible in case of any lapse.

