UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SNGPL Forms A Mobile App For Bills' Payment From Home

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:49 PM

SNGPL forms a Mobile App for bills' payment from home

The Spokesperson of Petroleum Division on Monday said that SNGPL has formed a mobile APP-SNGPL Bill for gas bills payment from home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Spokesperson of Petroleum Division on Monday said that SNGPL has formed a mobile APP-SNGPL Bill for gas bills payment from home.

In a statement issued here, the spokesperson said the Division has tasked the two Gas utilities, SNGPL and SSGCL to undertake immediate measures that could facilitate the people during the Covid-19 pandemic as per exclusive instructions of the Prime Minister.

As a result, consumers would now be able to pay their gas bills through SNGPL Bill App. The consumers could also view their bills and pay the same through the mobile application.

Same mobile App would be made available by SSGC soon.

The bills could also be submitted through Online banking, mobile banking, digital payment etc. The Gas bills of next crucial months could be paid by three easy installments amid COVID-19 crisis, the spokesperson said.

Moreover, the prices of Petroleum products have already been reduced by Rs 15 to provide relief to the common man and was part of the economic relief package announced by the PM.

In addition to the above, the spokesperson said the both Sui companies were working round the clock to facilitate customers through dedicated teams to ensure supply of gas on priority basis.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Mobile Man Same Gas From Sui Southern Gas Company Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

UAE President approves law to regulate strategic s ..

36 minutes ago

Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum

2 minutes ago

England captain Root trying to make most of enforc ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says to Speak By Phone With Putin to Discuss ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner advises philanthropists, welfa ..

6 minutes ago

US stocks open higher as markets gird for volatili ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.