SNGPL forms a Mobile App for bills' payment from home

(@FahadShabbir)

The Spokesperson of Petroleum Division on Monday said that SNGPL has formed a mobile APP-SNGPL Bill for gas bills payment from home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Spokesperson of Petroleum Division on Monday said that SNGPL has formed a mobile APP-SNGPL Bill for gas bills payment from home.

In a statement issued here, the spokesperson said the Division has tasked the two Gas utilities, SNGPL and SSGCL to undertake immediate measures that could facilitate the people during the Covid-19 pandemic as per exclusive instructions of the Prime Minister.

As a result, consumers would now be able to pay their gas bills through SNGPL Bill App. The consumers could also view their bills and pay the same through the mobile application.

Same mobile App would be made available by SSGC soon.

The bills could also be submitted through Online banking, mobile banking, digital payment etc. The Gas bills of next crucial months could be paid by three easy installments amid COVID-19 crisis, the spokesperson said.

Moreover, the prices of Petroleum products have already been reduced by Rs 15 to provide relief to the common man and was part of the economic relief package announced by the PM.

In addition to the above, the spokesperson said the both Sui companies were working round the clock to facilitate customers through dedicated teams to ensure supply of gas on priority basis.