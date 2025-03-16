SNGPL Forms Pressure Checking Teams
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced that it has constituted pressure checking teams for Bahawalpur region.
According to an official press release issued by the SNGPL, under the supervision of senior engineers including Mr. Junaid, Mr. Rizwan, Mr.
Azam and others, pressure checking teams comprising technical staff had been formed to ensure required pressure in pipelines, especially during Sehri and Iftar times.
The consumers were asked to contact at SNGPL Helpline 1199 or 062-9255033 for submitting their complaints regarding low gas pressure. The SNGPL staff has been deployed at the helpline round the clock to receive complaints and ensure deployment of essential staff for resovling low gas pressure issue.
It further said that SNGPL had been ensuring eight-inch water column pressure of gas supply to consumer round the clock, especially at Sehri and Iftar times.
