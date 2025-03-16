Open Menu

SNGPL Forms Pressure Checking Teams

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM

SNGPL forms pressure checking teams

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced that it has constituted pressure checking teams for Bahawalpur region.

According to an official press release issued by the SNGPL, under the supervision of senior engineers including Mr. Junaid, Mr. Rizwan, Mr.

Azam and others, pressure checking teams comprising technical staff had been formed to ensure required pressure in pipelines, especially during Sehri and Iftar times.

The consumers were asked to contact at SNGPL Helpline 1199 or 062-9255033 for submitting their complaints regarding low gas pressure. The SNGPL staff has been deployed at the helpline round the clock to receive complaints and ensure deployment of essential staff for resovling low gas pressure issue.

It further said that SNGPL had been ensuring eight-inch water column pressure of gas supply to consumer round the clock, especially at Sehri and Iftar times.

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..

6 minutes ago

Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

36 minutes ago
 National Media Office stresses importance of adher ..

National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..

51 minutes ago
 29,000 companies operating in trading, services se ..

29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling m ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..

2 hours ago
 GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittan ..

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..

3 hours ago
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

3 hours ago
 RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system up ..

RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade

3 hours ago
 Major power outage hits Cuba

Major power outage hits Cuba

4 hours ago
 Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd s ..

Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan