SNGPL Fulfills Long-standing Demand Of Rawalpindi Consumers

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 09:36 PM

SNGPL fulfills long-standing demand of Rawalpindi consumers

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has added 14 kilometres of 18-inch diameter and 13 kilometres of 10-inch diameter pipelines to the system to address complaints about low gas pressure in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has added 14 kilometres of 18-inch diameter and 13 kilometres of 10-inch diameter pipelines to the system to address complaints about low gas pressure in Rawalpindi.

According to an SNGPL spokesperson, Shahid Akram with the completion of this project, Rawalpindi consumers will no longer face issues of low gas pressure, especially during the winter season.

This project is a testament to the department's customer-friendly policies and represents a significant milestone in delivering excellent services.

