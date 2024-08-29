Open Menu

SNGPL Further Intensifies Crackdown On Gas Theft, Disconnects 35 Illegal Connections

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 03:20 PM

SNGPL further intensifies crackdown on gas theft, disconnects 35 illegal connections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) In its ongoing efforts to combat gas theft, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has conducted a series of raids across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad, resulting in the disconnection of 35 illegal gas connections.

According to an SNGPL spokesperson, the company has also imposed fines totaling Rs 1.2 million on those involved in illegal activities.

In Lahore, SNGPL disconnected 8 illegal gas connections, imposing fines amounting to Rs 0.79 million on the offenders.

The crackdown extended to Bahawalpur, where the team severed 2 illegal connections and 3 others for unauthorized compressor usage. Faisalabad witnessed the disconnection of 2 connections, with Rs 0.04 million in fines imposed on violators.

In Sheikhupura, 1 illegal gas connection was cut off, and fines of Rs 0.29 million were levied.

The Multan team took action against 17 connections due to unauthorized gas usage. In Sahiwal, 2 connections were disconnected, resulting in fines totaling Rs 0.12 million.

