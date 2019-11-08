UrduPoint.com
SNGPL Immediately Resolves Customers Complaints

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:00 PM

SNGPL immediately resolves customers complaints

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) immediately resolves the complaints received from customers and news report published in a local daily was incorrect and fabricated.

Commenting on a report published in a local English daily on November 8, the spokesman said SNGPL Rawalpindi was striving hard to resolve low pressure issue being reported from some areas of Rawalpindi.

On receiving such complaints, the SNGPL sends mobile teams to resolve the low pressure or leakage complaints, said SNGPL press release.

The SNGPL has not received any complaint in the areas mentioned in the press.

The executive engineer who has informed to The News correspondent is not presently SNGPL employee rather he was on contract with SNGPL for 06 months and later he was removed from service on expiry of his contract in 2018. The information provided on his behalf is incorrect.

Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi, the president of Naanbais Welfare Association (APNWA) has also been cross checked by one of our Sales Officer datedNovember 8, 2019 at 1600 hours whether there is any issue regarding the low pressure in the vicinities mentioned. He replied that he has not received any complaint from any Naanbai.

