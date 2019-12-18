SNGPL initiates crackdown against compressors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Sui Norther Gas Pipeline Limited ( SNGPL ) squad on Wednesday initiated crackdown against compressors here in the provincial capital.

According to SNGPL spokesperson, the teams disconnected 12 domestic gas meters from different areas here specially Shah Di Khoi, Makkah Colony & Madina Colony Gulberg.

During another successful raid at Nizam Block Allama Iqbal Town, the SNGPL team disconnected domestic meter on account of commercial use in Milk Shop. Gas was being used in Milk shop in 24 Nozzle Gas Burner and 18 Nozzle Gas Burner.

During another raid, a domestic meter was disconnected on account of commercial use from Ch. Medical Street Ferozepur Road. Gas was being used for catering business from 32 Nozzle Gas Burner & 24 Nozzle Gas Burner.