UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SNGPL Initiates Crackdown Against Compressors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 11:03 PM

SNGPL initiates crackdown against compressors

Sui Norther Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) squad on Wednesday initiated crackdown against compressors here in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Sui Norther Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) squad on Wednesday initiated crackdown against compressors here in the provincial capital.

According to SNGPL spokesperson, the teams disconnected 12 domestic gas meters from different areas here specially Shah Di Khoi, Makkah Colony & Madina Colony Gulberg.

During another successful raid at Nizam Block Allama Iqbal Town, the SNGPL team disconnected domestic meter on account of commercial use in Milk Shop. Gas was being used in Milk shop in 24 Nozzle Gas Burner and 18 Nozzle Gas Burner.

During another raid, a domestic meter was disconnected on account of commercial use from Ch. Medical Street Ferozepur Road. Gas was being used for catering business from 32 Nozzle Gas Burner & 24 Nozzle Gas Burner.

Related Topics

Business Road Makkah Gulberg Gas From SNGPL

Recent Stories

UN General Assembly Adopts Russian Resolution on C ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority to launch spree to check iod ..

3 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff's extension, CEC appointment m ..

3 minutes ago

UK watchdog 'concerned' over dominant digital gian ..

3 minutes ago

Wall Street rally reaches higher, Europe pauses

11 minutes ago

Over ten million children administered anti-polio ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.