SNGPL Issues CNG Load Shedding Schedule For Mansehra District

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:32 AM

SNGPL issues CNG load shedding schedule for Mansehra district

On the request of Regional Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Hazara region DC Mansehra, Wednesday issued load management schedule for Compress Natural Gas (CNG) filling station during the winter season

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :On the request of Regional Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Hazara region DC Mansehra, Wednesday issued load management schedule for Compress Natural Gas (CNG) filling station during the winter season.

According to the load management schedule which was issued keeping in view of increased demand for gas during the winter, the CNG stations would remain close at different times with effect from 25thth November 2020 to further orders due to low pressure of natural gas.

The CNG filling stations will remain closed from 6 am to 9 am in the morning and 6 pm to 8 pm in the evening.

The filling stations would be stopped following hours till further orders, if any CNG station is found in violation, it would be sealed and the proprietor/manager would be proceeded against as per law.

SNGPL Hazara region while explaining the situation also notified that if the low pressure of natural gas increases then the supply will also be terminated to the industries. The domestic consumer is our top priority, SNGPL sources said.

