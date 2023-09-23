Open Menu

SNGPL Launces Decisive Campaign Against Gat Theft

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2023 | 06:01 PM

SNGPL launces decisive campaign against gat theft

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), has launched a decisive campaign against gas theft in the Islamabad region, leading to a successful crackdown on gas thieves in the Federal capital.

The spokesman of SNGPL, Shahid Akram, on Friday revealed that during the recent operation conducted by the Task Force in Sector G-9, Lehtrar Road, E-11/2, G-14, and Bani Gala, eight consumers involved in the commercial use of domestic connections had their connections disconnected and were subjected to heavy fines.

Additionally, a hotel in Sabzi Mandi was fined Rs.

3 million for using domestic connections for commercial purposes.

Furthermore, in Royal Avenue and Jhang Syedan, the Task Force has also imposed fines on owners of hostels who were using domestic connections for commercial purposes.

Meanwhile, after disconnecting the facility, FIRs against two persons residing in sector E-11/2 were registered at the police station who were found involved in gas theft through direct tapping.

The spokesperson mentioned that the Task Force will continue its crackdown on illegal connections in the Islamabad region until the last illegal connection is eliminated.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Station Hotel Road Bani Jhang Gas Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s birthday commemoration

8 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement &#039;Sharjah Sat-2&#039;

23 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Asse ..

COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Assembly: “Climate change is our ..

53 minutes ago
 ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of ..

ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of society, facilitate their emp ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting Beauty of Al Shamkha gardens

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to Lo ..

Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to London, says Solangi

2 hours ago
A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Se ..

A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Series Line-up

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with fes ..

Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan ..

World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan to cancel 'team-bounding trip' ..

2 hours ago
 4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference la ..

4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference launched in Dubai

3 hours ago
 President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

3 hours ago
 President stresses for innovative steps to enroll ..

President stresses for innovative steps to enroll 27mln children in schools

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan