SNGPL launches crackdown against pilferers of gas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited(SNGPL) Peshawar have launched crackdown against pilferers and illegal use of gas and conducted raids in different areas by disconnecting unlawful connections.

The SNGPL Peshawar Region in its continued extensive Task Force activities in District Peshawar has carried out raids against pilferers and illegal use of gas in different areas of the city, said a press release.

The raids were conducted at Sarband, Achini, Badabeer,Surizai, Urmar, Phandoo, Hazar Khwani. The SNGPL disconnected 841 direct and underground connections and 17 gas connections without record meters. The teams also disconnected five meters on use of compressors and registered FIRs against 31 accused on the spot.