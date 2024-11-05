SNGPL legal adviser appointed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited has appointed Advocate, Malik Ateeque Khokhar its legal adviser for Bahawalpur region with immediate effect and until further orders.

The SNGPL has notified positng of Mr. Khakhar in this regard. He would look after legal matters of SNGPL in Bahawalpur region. He has assumed charge of his new office.