SNGPL Legal Adviser Appointed
Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 06:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited has appointed Advocate, Malik Ateeque Khokhar its legal adviser for Bahawalpur region with immediate effect and until further orders.
The SNGPL has notified positng of Mr. Khakhar in this regard. He would look after legal matters of SNGPL in Bahawalpur region. He has assumed charge of his new office.
