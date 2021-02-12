SNGPL MD visits project camp Rashakai, Mardan regional office

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Managing Director Ali J. Hamdani on Friday visited projects camp Rashakai and Mardan Regional Office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Managing Director Ali J. Hamdani on Friday visited projects camp Rashakai and Mardan Regional Office.

He visited different sections of the project camp and appreciated cleanliness and living conditions of work-force, said a press release issued here.

Amjad Khan, In-charge camp, gave a brief presentation about the operational activities and area of operation under Rashakai camp especially the work being executed on 16 Inch Dia x 28.70 Km transmission line from Ismailkot to Rashakai Special Economic Zone. Furthermore, MD appreciated work being executed by the camp.

The Managing Director also visited Mardan Region where he mingled with the customers at customer service center and instructed the Regional Manager and the employees present there to redress grievances/complaints of the customer as it was their top priority. He personally visited the meter inspection shop, and offices of all officers and staff and enquired about the issues being faced by them. He appreciated the young team of Mardan Region and expressed hope that the targets assigned to them would be met.

SNGPL Deputy Managing Director Sohail Gulzar, Senior General Manager Distribution-North Saqib Arbab were also present.