SNGPL, NAB Hold Seminar On Corruption Eradication

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 07:27 PM

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), held a seminar on 'Corruption and the role of NAB in its eradication' at the Sui Northern Gas Training Institute (SNGTI) here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), held a seminar on 'Corruption and the role of NAB in its eradication' at the Sui Northern Gas Training Institute (SNGTI) here.

Managing Director SNGPL Mahmood Zia Ahmed was chief guest on the occasion.

While addressing the seminar, the MD advised the SNGPL management to be proactive to eradicate the menace of corruption. He noted that flawless leadership was key to ensure eradication of corruption and pave the way for economic development. He stressed the need for developing the habit of living within means among people, especilaly the company employees.

Earlier, a informative and interactive session was conducted by NAB.

Hasnain Ahmed, Director NAB, and Sajid, Deputy Director NAB, gave a detailed presentation on the NAB Ordinance. They asked the participants to read the NAB Ordinance carefully to keep themselves updated on the vital legislation for national progress.

Officials of SNGPL asked questions about the working of NAB, judicial process, plea bargain and effects of conviction in high profile cases.

Deputy Managing Directors SNGPL Aamir Tufail and Sohail Gulzar, Senior General Managers, Syed Jawad Naseem, Azam Khan Wazir, Ijaz Ch, Mohammad Aslam, Sibghat-Ullah, Waseem Ahamad, Khalid Aftab and other senior officers of SNGPL also attended the seminar.

