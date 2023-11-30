SNGPL nabs hotel owner in Sohan for gas pilfering, imposes Rs. 10 mln fine

The Task Force of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has apprehended a hotel owner in Sohan involved in gas pilfering, imposing a substantial fine of Rs. 10 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Task Force of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has apprehended a hotel owner in Sohan involved in gas pilfering, imposing a substantial fine of Rs. 10 million.

According to SNGPL's spokesperson, Shahid Akram, the detained individual has been handed over to FIA authorities, with an FIR filed against him for his role in the criminal activity.

Providing insights into the ongoing operations throughout November, Shahid Akram highlighted the Task Force's effective raids in various sectors and adjoining areas of the Federal capital, including I-8, I-10, I-14, E-11, F-11, F-8, G-6, G-8, G-9, G-10, G-11, G-13, H-8, Bara Kahu, Ghouri Town, Ghangi Syedan, Ali pur, Pindorian, Farash Town, Sohan, and Tarnol.

During these operations, a staggering one hundred individuals were caught red-handed engaging in various illegal activities, including the use of undocumented gas meters, providing unauthorized extensions to neighboring houses, utilizing domestic gas connections for commercial purposes, and establishing direct bypasses connected with SNGPL's main pipelines.

The spokesperson mentioned that strict departmental action is underway against employees of SNGPL for extending facilitation to criminals.

He said that FIRs have been registered against the violators, individuals involved in the crime have been arrested, and heavy fines, disconnection of facilities, and legal proceedings have been initiated.