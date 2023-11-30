Open Menu

SNGPL Nabs Hotel Owner In Sohan For Gas Pilfering, Imposes Rs. 10 Mln Fine

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2023 | 08:49 PM

SNGPL nabs hotel owner in Sohan for gas pilfering, imposes Rs. 10 mln fine

The Task Force of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has apprehended a hotel owner in Sohan involved in gas pilfering, imposing a substantial fine of Rs. 10 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Task Force of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has apprehended a hotel owner in Sohan involved in gas pilfering, imposing a substantial fine of Rs. 10 million.

According to SNGPL's spokesperson, Shahid Akram, the detained individual has been handed over to FIA authorities, with an FIR filed against him for his role in the criminal activity.

Providing insights into the ongoing operations throughout November, Shahid Akram highlighted the Task Force's effective raids in various sectors and adjoining areas of the Federal capital, including I-8, I-10, I-14, E-11, F-11, F-8, G-6, G-8, G-9, G-10, G-11, G-13, H-8, Bara Kahu, Ghouri Town, Ghangi Syedan, Ali pur, Pindorian, Farash Town, Sohan, and Tarnol.

During these operations, a staggering one hundred individuals were caught red-handed engaging in various illegal activities, including the use of undocumented gas meters, providing unauthorized extensions to neighboring houses, utilizing domestic gas connections for commercial purposes, and establishing direct bypasses connected with SNGPL's main pipelines.

The spokesperson mentioned that strict departmental action is underway against employees of SNGPL for extending facilitation to criminals.

He said that FIRs have been registered against the violators, individuals involved in the crime have been arrested, and heavy fines, disconnection of facilities, and legal proceedings have been initiated.

Related Topics

Hotel Fine Federal Investigation Agency November Criminals Gas FIR Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Sindhi Culture Day to be celebrated on Dec 3

Sindhi Culture Day to be celebrated on Dec 3

10 minutes ago
 50 wheelchairs distributed

50 wheelchairs distributed

10 minutes ago
 Punches thrown as AFC Champions League match erupt ..

Punches thrown as AFC Champions League match erupts into chaos

10 minutes ago
 Najmul to lead Bangladesh in New Zealand ODIs, T20 ..

Najmul to lead Bangladesh in New Zealand ODIs, T20Is

7 minutes ago
 Minister Information highlights role of journalism ..

Minister Information highlights role of journalism in countering adverse effects ..

8 minutes ago
 LESCO holds 220th ceremony in honor of retiring em ..

LESCO holds 220th ceremony in honor of retiring employees

8 minutes ago
IHC seeks comments from ECP in plea for suspension ..

IHC seeks comments from ECP in plea for suspension of Toshakhana verdict

8 minutes ago
 Acid attack accused held with Interpol help

Acid attack accused held with Interpol help

8 minutes ago
 "Modern manuscripts": A journey through profound c ..

"Modern manuscripts": A journey through profound calligraphy of Jamil Naqsh

7 minutes ago
 KU likely to host wheelchair cricket series betwee ..

KU likely to host wheelchair cricket series between Pak-Afghans

7 minutes ago
 Indian military involved in genocide of Kashmiris: ..

Indian military involved in genocide of Kashmiris: Mushaal

7 minutes ago
 Two-day Agriculture, Food Security venture SPARK c ..

Two-day Agriculture, Food Security venture SPARK concludes

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan