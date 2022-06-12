SNGPL observes World Environment Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Islamabad Sunday observed World Environment Day for raising awareness amongst its employees about the environmental challenges being faced by the country.

General Manager SNGPL, Khurram Ayub khan inaugurated the event at regional office I-9 Industrial Area Islamabad, which is also being celebrated at all its allied sub area offices.

While addressing the gathering, Khurram Ayub Khan stressed the need of pursuing collective efforts to combat climate change, eliminate pollution and restore ecosystems.

The General Manager stated that it's high time to take tangible actions on ground to save our country from effects of climate change.

Khurram Ayub Khan also planted a tree in regional office and gave away prizes and awards to the winners of speech and painting competitions.

Chief Engineers, M Asim Abrar and Aurangzeb Khan were also present on the occasion along with a large number of executives and staff members.