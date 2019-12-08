UrduPoint.com
SNGPL Organises Gas Conservation Awareness Walk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 07:11 PM

LAHORE, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), in collaboration with the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and Rescue-1122, organised an awareness walk here at Hussain Chowk on Sunday.

The walk was led by SNGPL Managing Director Amer Tufail and UET Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Sarwar. DMD Operations Sohail Gulzar, SGM Syed Jawad Naseem, SGM Chaudhry Ijaz, General Manager HSE Farrukh Majeed Bala, Rescue-1122 officials and students from the UET also participated in the walk.

The walk was aimed at raising awareness about efficient use of natural gas.

SNGPL MD Amer Tufail, while speaking on the occasion, requested the consumers to use natural gas only when needed. He emphasised regular maintenance to avoid high gas bills. He also said that geyser should be kept on pilot and turned to warm only half an hour before use.

The SNGPL MD said the company was taking strict action against use of compressors and connection of consumers found to be using compressor would be disconnected. He requested the media to play its role in creating awareness about efficient use of natural gas.

