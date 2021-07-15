UrduPoint.com
SNGPL Organizes E-Kachehri For Customers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:31 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) organized E-Kachehri for natural gas customers at its head office here on Thursday.

SNGPL Managing Director Ali J. Hamdani listened to the customers' complaints and directed for immediate resolution of the complaints.

Senior management of the company along with regional managers attended the E-Kachehri through video link, said a press release.

Consumers belonging to different areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lodged complaints related to gas connection and billing.

The MD issued directives to the relevant regional managers andassured customers of quick resolution of their issues.

It was pertinent to mention that under the directives of Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU), SNGPL had been organizing E-Kachehri for more than a year during which a large number of customers had benefited from it.

