SNGPL organizes e-kachehri to facilitate consumers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) on Tuesday organized e-Kachehri at his head office under the directions of Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) to facilitate gas consumers through immediate resolution of their complaints.

SNGPL Managing Director Amer Tufail listened to public grievances during the 'kachehri' and directed relevant executives for immediate redressal of complaints.

It was pertinent to mention here that in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and to ensure safety of consumers, the prime minister had directed utility companies to organize e-Kachehris to ensure quick resolution of public complaints.

SNGPL led the way by organizing e-Kachehris initially at its regional offices where the regional heads listened to the consumers' complaints. Consumers lodged complaints related to provision of connection, gas pressure and billing during the kachehri held at the head office.

SNGPL MD Amer Tufail ensured consumers of quick resolution of their issues. The consumers appreciated the initiative of e-Kachehri terming it as a welcoming move which helped them in directly accessing MD SNGPL. They were of the opinion that e-Kachehri was helpful in facilitating the consumers while improving transparency in utility companies.