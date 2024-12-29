SNGPL promises full gas pressure in Multan region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) In adherence to prime minister's directives, General Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Multan Region Ahmad Jawad Khan Khakwani has taken measures to ensure uninterrupted and full pressure gas supply to residents of the region.

Special emergency teams have been deployed to promptly address complaints regarding low pressure or gas outages. Under the PM's guidelines, the SNGPL resolved all previously reported low-pressure issues. Each complaint is not only resolved but also updated in the system for record and transparency.

To streamline the resolution process, consumers experiencing gas supply issues are encouraged to report them directly on 1199 (SNGPL Helpline or registered complaint by dialling the Situation Room at 061-9220085 established by the company.

Additionally, the use of gas compressors, which poses significant safety risks, is strongly discouraged.

The SNGPL team remained vigilant and available round-the-clock to ensure efficient and reliable gas supply, said a press release issued here on Sunday.