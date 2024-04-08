Open Menu

SNGPL Punishes 12 Consumers For Illegal Activity

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2024 | 08:25 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Sui Northern Gas pipelines Limited (SNGPL) punished 12 citizens and imposed a fine Rs 34,000 on illegal use of gas, on Monday.

According to officials of Task Force, the alleged outlaws were using gas illegally as they were found making commercial use of gas, offering illegal connections to others and gas theft.

The consumers who were involved in illegal activities were punished.

A fine amount totaling Rs 34,000 was imposed on them. The department urged citizens to cooperate and informed about illegal use of gas at phone number 0619220085 as secretary would be maintained.

According to Regional Manager Hussain Zafar, a special cell has been introduced to respond to complaints. Some officers have also been deputed in the cell to ensure timely resolution of complaints.

