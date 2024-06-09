SNGPL Punishes 17 Consumers For Illegal Use Of Meters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Sui Northern Gas pipelines Limited (SNGPL) punished 17 citizens during a crackdown for last two days.
According to officials of Task Force, the consumers were using gas illegally as they were found making commercial use of gas, offering illegal connections to others and had also shifted meters at different sites by themselves. The gas metres of all 17 consumers were disconnected for violation of the laws.
Similarly, another 17 consumers have been warned to shift their meters near service points in interior city as these had been installed outside the service points. The department urged citizens to cooperate and informed about illegal use of gas at phone number 0619220085 as secrecy would be maintained. According to Regional Manager Hussain Zafar, a special cell has been introduced to respond to complaints. Some officers have also been deputed in the cell to ensure timely resolution of complaints.
Recent Stories
ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO's outstanding dues against govt institutions stand at Rs 71.16 b5 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme6 minutes ago
-
CM orders restructuring of govt depts to improve governance6 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates PM on successful China visit6 minutes ago
-
Education minister highlights CM Maryam's commitment to enhancing education standards16 minutes ago
-
Additional Chief Secretary, AIG Prisons visit District Jail Abbottabad to review inmate welfare prog ..16 minutes ago
-
PPP embraces youths with open arms: Murtaza26 minutes ago
-
Beating rising temperature with Gur juice26 minutes ago
-
Concern over children's deaths at Sahiwal hospital26 minutes ago
-
Train passengers demand cut in fares26 minutes ago
-
Zero electricity shortfall in IESCO26 minutes ago
-
Education minister visits school for transgenders36 minutes ago