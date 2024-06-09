Open Menu

SNGPL Punishes 17 Consumers For Illegal Use Of Meters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Sui Northern Gas pipelines Limited (SNGPL) punished 17 citizens during a crackdown for last two days.

According to officials of Task Force, the consumers were using gas illegally as they were found making commercial use of gas, offering illegal connections to others and had also shifted meters at different sites by themselves. The gas metres of all 17 consumers were disconnected for violation of the laws.

Similarly, another 17 consumers have been warned to shift their meters near service points in interior city as these had been installed outside the service points. The department urged citizens to cooperate and informed about illegal use of gas at phone number 0619220085 as secrecy would be maintained. According to Regional Manager Hussain Zafar, a special cell has been introduced to respond to complaints. Some officers have also been deputed in the cell to ensure timely resolution of complaints.

