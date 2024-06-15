Open Menu

SNGPL Punishes 5 Consumers For Illegal Use Of Meters

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2024 | 08:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Sui Northern Gas pipelines Limited (SNGPL) punished five citizens during a crackdown here Saturday.

According to the officials of Task Force, the consumers were using gas illegally as they were found making commercial use of gas, offering illegal connections to others and had also shifted meters at different sites by themselves.

The gas metres of all the five consumers were disconnected for violation of the laws.

The department urged the citizens to cooperate and inform about illegal use of gas at phone number 0619220085 as secrecy would be maintained.

According to Regional Manager Hussain Zafar, a special cell has been established to respond to complaints. Some officers have also been deputed in the cell to ensure timely resolution of complaints, he told.

