Open Menu

SNGPL Punishes Eight Consumers For Illegal Use Of Metres

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM

SNGPL punishes eight consumers for illegal use of metres

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Sui Northern Gas pipelines Limited (SNGPL) punished eight citizens during a crackdown during last 24 hours.

The officials of Task Force told on Saturday that the consumers were using gas illegally as they were found making commercial use of gas, offering illegal connections to others and had also shifted metres at different sites by themselves.

Gas metres of all the eight consumers were disconnected for violation of the laws.

The SNGPL has urged the citizens to cooperate and informed about illegal use of gas at phone number 0619220085 as secrecy would be maintained.

According to Regional Manager Hussain Zafar, a special cell has been introduced to respond to complaints. Some officers have also been deputed in the cell to ensure timely resolution of complaints.

Related Topics

Resolution Gas All SNGPL

Recent Stories

Kagame defends Rwandan democracy as election campa ..

Kagame defends Rwandan democracy as election campaign kicks off

5 minutes ago
 Tennis: Berlin WTA results -- 2nd update

Tennis: Berlin WTA results -- 2nd update

5 minutes ago
 Punjab sanitation system to be outsourced: LG mini ..

Punjab sanitation system to be outsourced: LG minister

5 minutes ago
 District Youth Office Haripur, Jinnah Jam-e School ..

District Youth Office Haripur, Jinnah Jam-e School collaborate for "Tech Call 20 ..

5 minutes ago
 PM calls for unified effort across federal, provin ..

PM calls for unified effort across federal, provincial governments to combat ter ..

14 minutes ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results

Tennis: Halle ATP results

14 minutes ago
PTI demands resignation of Chief Election Commissi ..

PTI demands resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja

60 minutes ago
 IMF praises Pakistan's economic measures in budget ..

IMF praises Pakistan's economic measures in budget for FY2024-25

1 hour ago
 Educated nation can change the country: Dr Khalid ..

Educated nation can change the country: Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

29 minutes ago
 Interior Minister directs for strict security plan ..

Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners

4 hours ago
 Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates ..

Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates for supporting President Bide ..

4 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function p ..

Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan