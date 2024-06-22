SNGPL punishes eight consumers for illegal use of metres

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Sui Northern Gas pipelines Limited (SNGPL) punished eight citizens during a crackdown during last 24 hours.

The officials of Task Force told on Saturday that the consumers were using gas illegally as they were found making commercial use of gas, offering illegal connections to others and had also shifted metres at different sites by themselves.

Gas metres of all the eight consumers were disconnected for violation of the laws.

The SNGPL has urged the citizens to cooperate and informed about illegal use of gas at phone number 0619220085 as secrecy would be maintained.

According to Regional Manager Hussain Zafar, a special cell has been introduced to respond to complaints. Some officers have also been deputed in the cell to ensure timely resolution of complaints.