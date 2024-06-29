SNGPL Punishes Six Consumers For Illegal Use Of Meters
Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) punished six consumers during a crackdown, here on Saturday.
According to officials of the Task Force, the consumers were using gas illegally as they were found making commercial use of gas, offering illegal connections to others and shifting meters at different sites by themselves.
All five consumers' gas metres were disconnected for violation of the laws. The department urged citizens to cooperate and inform about the illegal use of gas at phone number 0619220085 as secrecy would be maintained.
The Task Force also ensured the recovery of Rs 89,750, said Incharge Task Force Jameel Shaheen. He stated that the persons involved in gas theft would be dealt with strictly.
According to Regional Manager Hussain Zafar, a special cell has been introduced to respond to complaints. Some officers have also been deputed in the cell to ensure timely resolution of complaints.
