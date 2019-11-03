UrduPoint.com
SNGPL Raiding Teams Detects 469 Mmcf Gas Amounting To Rs374 Mln: Spokesman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :The SNGPL Peshawar task force teams along with FIA Peshawar, district administration and local police have conducted several raids in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to spokesperson of SNGPL, during the anti theft operations in Peshawar and surroundings, 469mmcf gas volume amounting to Rs 374 million have been detected by SNGPL raiding teams.

Task force teams disconnected 23 illegal connections from marriage halls, power generation units and tandoors. He said that during operations in Peshawar and surroundings including Achini, Safaid Dheri, Pishtakhara, Bazaid Kalay, Kagawala, Urmurh, Badabair and other areas 1780 illegal connections disconnect and 970 tempered meters have also been removed.

Spokesman further said that task force teams have also disconnected 171 illegal Suigas connections from different areas of district Charsadda including Matta Mughal Khel, Rajar, Torangzai, Dolatpura, Sherpao and also removed 412 tempered meters.

Meanwhile, task force team of district Karak disconnected 413 illegal pipelines and removed 291 connections from Bannu, Kohat, D.I.Khan and Lakki Marwat districts.

As many as 74 FIRs in district Peshawar, two FIRS in district Charsadda, 26 FIRs in district Karak and 29 FIRs in district DIKhan and other district have been lodged in concerned police stations under Gas Theft Control and Recovery Act-2016.

