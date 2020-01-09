SNGPL raids against gas pilferage

The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) conducted raids against pilferage at Shahpur Kanjra and disconnected direct bypass connections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) conducted raids against pilferage at Shahpur Kanjra and disconnected direct bypass connections.

The gas was being used in a domestic network of approximately 20 houses, said a spokesman on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in another raid at Shahpur Kanjra Multan Road, a direct bypass of gas installed on service line of domestic gas meter, was being used in 15 to 16 houses.

The SNGPL removed gas meters and filed an application for registration of FIR.