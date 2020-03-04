SNGPL raids consumers involve in gas theft

LAHORE, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) teams of Lahore Region Tuesday Conducted raids in different areas of city and took action against the consumers involved in gas theft and illegal use.

According to SNGPL spokesperson, first raid was conducted at Walton area and disconnected domestic meter through which gas was being used in commercial set up of Samosa Pakora Frying.

Second raid was conducted at Walton area and disconnected domestic meter through which gas was being used in commercial set up of catering.

Third raid was carried out at Bhai Phero and domestic meter was disconnected on account of commercial use in Milk Shop.

All necessary actions have been taken with regard to connected load, service lines capping etc.