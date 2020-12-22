SNGPL reduces UFG losses by 2.38 percent; saves Rs 1.5 bln

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has saved Rs 1.5 billion by reducing volumetric losses by 3,285 MMCF and UFG by 2.38 percent.

There was 43 percent reduction in average monthly gas losses in high Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) areas from 1,424 MMCF to 810 MMCF were among major achievements of the Company, says a news release issued by SNGPL here on Tuesday.

The company had so far removed 1,311 illegal taps in these areas while 171 FIRs were got registered during the current fiscal year.

The company was making all efforts to check the gas pilferage through increased vigilance. The company has so far detected 18,748 gas theft cases which have resulted in booking of 519 MMCF amounting to Rs 570 million against consumers.

The SNGPL was also focusing on replacement of underground leaking network and 190 km network has so far been replaced in the current FY 2020-21.

Moreover, SNGPL has also detected 320,353 above ground and 13,384 underground leakages through laser leak detectors, which have been rectified accordingly.

The company was striving for redressing consumers' complaints and around 325,000 complaintshave so far been satisfactorily redressed and consumers' feedback was also being received throughSMS services.