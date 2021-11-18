SNGPL regional office establishes control room to tackle emergencies

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Manager Sui Northern Gaspipelines Limited (SNGPL) Hazara Adnan Ahmed Thursday said that a special control room has been set up to deal with complaints related to Sui Gas.

The RM said that if any customer has any complaint regarding Sui Gas, they should contact our Regional Office Control Room, our staff will be ready for 24 hours to tackle any complaint or emergency, said a press statement.

He said that at the present provision of Sui gas to the domestic and commercial consumer is continued without any interruption but the domestic consumer is our priority.