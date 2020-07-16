SNGPL regional office to be set up in Karak, NA told

A regional office of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) will soon be established in Karak, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry for Energy and Petroleum Division Khayal Zaman Orakzai told National Assembly here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :A regional office of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) will soon be established in Karak, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry for Energy and Petroleum Division Khayal Zaman Orakzai told National Assembly here on Thursday.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice moved in the National Assembly by Ms Shahida Akhtar Ali, Abdul Shakoor and Salahuddin Ayubi, regarding non-existence of regional office of SNGPL in Dera Ismael Khanm causing grave concerns among the public, he said regional office in Karak has already been approved while sub divisional offices of SNGPL were also being established at Kohat and Dera Ismael Khan.