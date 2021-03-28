UrduPoint.com
SNGPL Rehabilitates 627-KM Damaged Pipelines Last Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 01:50 PM

SNGPL rehabilitates 627-KM damaged pipelines last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has rehabilitated around 627 kilometres old and damaged pipelines across its transmission network in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last fiscal year under the Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) reduction plan.

Besides, the company carried out around 1,008,886 underground and aboveground leakage-check surveys and rectified the defects without any delay, according to an official report available with APP.

Similarly, it replaced as many as 639,891 defected meters of industrial, commercial and domestic consumers across its network during a 12-month period.

The SNGPL detected around 97,837 theft cases, out of which 66 were in the industrial sector, 3,087 in commercial and 94,684 domestic sectors, identifying overall theft of 2,007 Million Cubic Feet (MMCF).

The company also carried out around 303,811 industrial and commercial vigilance surveys to prevent gas theft aimed at meeting the UFG reduction target set for the year 2019-20.

Overall, the SNGPL capped the volumetric losses of 4,771 MMCF gas against a target of 6,840 MMCF by taking corrective measures like theft control, rehabilitation of old and leaking pipelines besides replacement of faulty meters.

