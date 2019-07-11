UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SNGPL Removes 1350 Feet Pipeline, 135 Illegal Connections

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 06:01 PM

SNGPL removes 1350 feet pipeline, 135 illegal connections

Launching a crackdown, Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and task force of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) here Thursday disconnected gas supply to two illegal housing societies situated on GT Road and Dalazak Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Launching a crackdown, Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and task force of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) here Thursday disconnected gas supply to two illegal housing societies situated on GT Road and Dalazak Road.

The gas connections to two housing societies including Rauf Town, GT Road and Gul Garden, Dalazak road were removed.

Illegally acquired gas connections of a plaster of Paris factory, four power generation units were also removed in Karappa areas of Karak. Gas supply to 35 domestic consumers was also disconnected in the same area.

SNGPL also removed 1350 feet pipeline, 135 illegal connections and 51 tampered meters were removed during operation conducted in adjoining areas of the city including Ahmad Khel, Ghaggawala, Surizai, Tehkal, Mathra, Regi, Sufaid Dheri, Urmur, Badabair, Chagharmatti and Charsadda Road.

Related Topics

Road Paris Same Charsadda Karak Federal Investigation Agency Gas SNGPL Housing

Recent Stories

UAE-Korea discuss cleaner production, eco-industri ..

2 minutes ago

FBR launches automation process to facilitate impo ..

9 seconds ago

China Sets Retaliatory Duty Exemption Mechanism fo ..

10 seconds ago

Pakistan to follow the Chinese Examples of Industr ..

12 seconds ago

Government should take measures for genrating busi ..

16 seconds ago

Finance Ministry reduces, cancels fees for over 1, ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.