SNGPL removes 1350 feet pipeline, 135 illegal connections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Launching a crackdown, Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited ( SNGPL ) and task force of Federal Investigation Agency ( FIA ) here Thursday disconnected gas supply to two illegal housing societies situated on GT Road and Dalazak Road

The gas connections to two housing societies including Rauf Town, GT Road and Gul Garden, Dalazak road were removed.

Illegally acquired gas connections of a plaster of Paris factory, four power generation units were also removed in Karappa areas of Karak. Gas supply to 35 domestic consumers was also disconnected in the same area.

SNGPL also removed 1350 feet pipeline, 135 illegal connections and 51 tampered meters were removed during operation conducted in adjoining areas of the city including Ahmad Khel, Ghaggawala, Surizai, Tehkal, Mathra, Regi, Sufaid Dheri, Urmur, Badabair, Chagharmatti and Charsadda Road.