SNGPL Removes 5 More Meters
Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force removed five more meters over the laws violations.
Two meters were disconnected for using domestic connection for commercial purposes.
Legal action was launched against one consumer who was using gas directly from the main pipeline. Door-to-door checking of about 55 connections was made.
The company vowed to continue efforts to combat gas theft and illegal activities, ensuring uninterrupted gas supply to consumers.
