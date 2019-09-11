UrduPoint.com
SNGPL Removes 62 Illegal Gas Connections

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:34 PM

SNGPL removes 62 illegal gas connections

Launching a crackdown against gas pilferage, SNGPL task force here Wednesday removed illegal gas supply connections of six power generation units and 56 consumers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Launching a crackdown against gas pilferage, SNGPL task force here Wednesday removed illegal gas supply connections of six power generation units and 56 consumers.

According to SNGPL, 358 illegal gas supply connections, 290 tampered meters and 1480 feet of illegally laid gas pipeline have also been removed from suburban areas of Urmur, Bazid Khel, Achar Kale, Bahadur Kale, Saraband, Pakha Ghulam, Regi, Palosai and Tehkal.

SNGPL has also discontented gas supply to Gulshan Residensia Gulbahar and Shahnawaz Town Dalazak Road.

Spokesman for SNGPL said illegal connections of 89 MMCF gas amounting Rs 76 million have been identified during the crackdown.

