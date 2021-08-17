UrduPoint.com

SNGPL Repairs 12 Inch Diameter Supply Line In Peshawar

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) is taking concrete measures to ensure smooth gas supply to all consumers.

In this regard, the company's spokesman said that SNGPL was carrying out emergency maintenance repair activity on its 12 inch diameter supply main line which was providing gas to suburbs of Peshawar along the ring road.

As a result, he added that the areas fed by this supply would face suspension of gas supply from 1300hrs to 1900 hrs on Tuesday.

He said that areas for which gas supply would remain suspended due to necessary maintenance include Garhi Qamar din, Achar and adjacent areas, areas along Kohat Road from Kohat road underPass to Badhber and adjacent areas, Areas along Saifan Canal, BazidKhel, ahmed khel, Marozai and adjacent areas, Landi Akhon ahmad, sarhad University and adjacent areas, areas on Bara Road from Pishtakhara chowk towards Bara Distt Khyber, Sarband, Sangu, Achini and adjacent areas.

He advised all residents and industrial areas dwellers to take extreme caution and switch off all gas run appliances during shut down.

