SNGPL replaces 100 km gas pipelines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has replaced 100 kilometres gas pipelines out of the 216 kilometres pipelines across the region, under the rehabilitation programme approved in budget 2022-23.

SNGPL Chief Engineer Operation, Rashid Ishaq, while talking to APP here on Friday said that the gas lines which had completed their natural life were being replaced to ensure better gas supply to domestic consumers.

He said that there was a network of 15,000 kilometres gas pipelines across the Multan region and the department had set a target to replace 216 kilometres of lines in the current fiscal year.

Rashid said that the Laser leak survey was conducted before replacing the lines, and condition of the pipelines and their depth were checked first.

He further said that 36-kilometre gas line was being replaced in the walled city area at a cost of Rs 216 million, adding that 50 percent work had been completed in that regard.

The work on the ongoing uplift projects would be completed by June 2023, he said.

He said that the department had received a lot of complaints due to low gas pressure in the walled city, and added that the complaints of the citizens would be resolved through the replacement of pipelines.

Rashid said that a situation centre had also been established at the Sui Gas office for addressing public complaints as early as possible. He said that feedback was also taken from the citizens whether their complaints were resolved or not.

He said that they were taking measures to ensure adequate gas supply to domestic consumers, particularly at breakfast, lunch and dinner time.