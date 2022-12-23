UrduPoint.com

SNGPL Replaces 100 Km Gas Pipelines

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 02:40 PM

SNGPL replaces 100 km gas pipelines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has replaced 100 kilometres gas pipelines out of the 216 kilometres pipelines across the region, under the rehabilitation programme approved in budget 2022-23.

SNGPL Chief Engineer Operation, Rashid Ishaq, while talking to APP here on Friday said that the gas lines which had completed their natural life were being replaced to ensure better gas supply to domestic consumers.

He said that there was a network of 15,000 kilometres gas pipelines across the Multan region and the department had set a target to replace 216 kilometres of lines in the current fiscal year.

Rashid said that the Laser leak survey was conducted before replacing the lines, and condition of the pipelines and their depth were checked first.

He further said that 36-kilometre gas line was being replaced in the walled city area at a cost of Rs 216 million, adding that 50 percent work had been completed in that regard.

The work on the ongoing uplift projects would be completed by June 2023, he said.

He said that the department had received a lot of complaints due to low gas pressure in the walled city, and added that the complaints of the citizens would be resolved through the replacement of pipelines.

Rashid said that a situation centre had also been established at the Sui Gas office for addressing public complaints as early as possible. He said that feedback was also taken from the citizens whether their complaints were resolved or not.

He said that they were taking measures to ensure adequate gas supply to domestic consumers, particularly at breakfast, lunch and dinner time.

Related Topics

Multan Sui Gas Budget Rashid June Gas From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

7 minutes ago
 PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian ..

PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian Staff

1 hour ago
 National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised T ..

National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised Two-day International Maritime ..

1 hour ago
 Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 pass ..

Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 passengers between Dubai and Manil ..

1 hour ago
 Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 President calls for realizing full potential of tr ..

President calls for realizing full potential of trade with Greece

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.