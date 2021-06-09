UrduPoint.com
SNGPL Resolves 52,774 Complaints In 6 Months

Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:10 PM

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has resolved 52,774 consumer complaints through the Customer Service Center (CSC) in the Rawalpindi circle during the last six months

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has resolved 52,774 consumer complaints through the Customer Service Center (CSC) in the Rawalpindi circle during the last six months.

The SNGPL Incharge of CSC Marwaiz Khan told APP that they have received 53,900 complaints in the last six months and resolved 52,774 complaints which were 98 per cent resolution of complaints.

He added that pending complaints have been referred to the concerned departments which would be resolved as per the set criteria.

"If SNGPL official demanded anything or not respond timely to resolve the complaint, the public should contact the General Manager office directly," he said.

Khan said that customers who have received letters of demand notice till December 2018, were advised to visit the Gas office and get their connections.

He informed that work on laying new lines is in progress to address the issue of low pressure in various areas of the city and cantonments which would be completed before the winter season.

