SNGPL resolves 6,000 low-gas pressure complaints in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Islamabad Region has resolved more than 6,000 low-gas pressure complaints and rectified 14,500 gas leakages during the winter season.

Appreciating the Customer Care Department's performance, Regional General Manager Zahoor Ahmed said the company was providing around the clock services to the valued consumers in the region, stretching over a vast area including Islamabad, Murree, Kahuta, Kallar Syedan, Taxila, Attock, Fateh Jang and Pindi Gheb.

He was addressing a ceremony to acknowledge the services rendered by the staff of Customer Care Department in quick disposal of complaints, held here the other day. The company teams remained busy day and night in prompt redressal of consumers' complaints.

The GM personally supervised the company's field teams that ensured smooth supply of the commodity throughout the winter season.