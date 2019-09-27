UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SNGPL Serves Final Notices To Defaulters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 11:40 PM

SNGPL serves final notices to defaulters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has issued final disconnection notices to its defaulters.

An SNGPL spokesman, in a statement on Friday, said notices were served to those defaulters who had failed to clear their gas bills till the deadline of September 23.

He asked the defaulters to clear their bills by September 30, otherwise, their gas connection would be cut.

Related Topics

September Gas SNGPL

Recent Stories

Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Right ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Head of Iraq&#039;s Nat ..

46 minutes ago

Art exhibition 'Preserving the Paradigm' starts

15 minutes ago

Prime Minister urges world leaders to realize urge ..

15 minutes ago

Warning of 'bloodbath', Imran urges UN to give Kas ..

15 minutes ago

Fashion brands represent Pakistan at Tranoi Fashio ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.