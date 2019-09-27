SNGPL serves final notices to defaulters

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has issued final disconnection notices to its defaulters.

An SNGPL spokesman, in a statement on Friday, said notices were served to those defaulters who had failed to clear their gas bills till the deadline of September 23.

He asked the defaulters to clear their bills by September 30, otherwise, their gas connection would be cut.