SNGPL sets up control room to redress low gas-pressure complaints

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Regional Office of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has established a control room to resolve consumers' complaints related to low gas pressure in the areas of its operations including Islamabad, Attock, Fateh Jang, Wah, Taxila, Murree and Kahuta.

The control room will operate round-the-clock and take promote action by mobilizing field teams to resolve the gas-press-related issues, SNGPL General Manager Khurrum Ayub Khan said in a news release.

He feared that due to changing weather patterns there could be gas pressure issues in the remote and tail-end of the gas distribution system of the Islamabad region.

The GM said consumers could lodge their complaints at the Call Center at 1199 and Control Room's landlines number 051-9257774.

He advised the consumers to avoid excessive use of gas in the peak and install fuel-efficient gas appliances like geysers and heaters in the peak winter season.

He asked for adopting all possible precautionary measures by discouraging the rubber-pipe use with gas appliances and keeping the room windows open to avoid any untoward incident caused by gas leakages.

The GM said the company had also started a service of providing Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders for its consumers, which could be obtained by calling on Helpline-1210 or sending a Whatsapp message on 0333-7641199.