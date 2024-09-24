SNGPL severs 16 more connections, five illegal extensions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) In a series of rigorous operations, the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force, raided and disconnected 16 more gas meters, including one from a private housing colony and dismantled five illegal gas extensions.

Acting on directions from the General Manager, the team intensified its efforts to curb gas theft and illegal usage. The team led by Task Force In-charge Muhammad Jameel Shaheen and Senior Associate Engineer Muhammad Yaqoob Khan, in an operation on Bahawalpur road, found nine consumers supplying gas to an unauthorized private colony. All meters were immediately disconnected.

In addition, four consumers were caught using compressors. Their meters were disconnected. Two more consumers had meters installed at a considerable distance from the service line, leading to significant gas leakage and financial loss to the department. Their meters were also removed. One consumer’s meter was found to be tampered with and it was disconnected for an investigation.

Furthermore, five consumers were found violating OGRA policy by supplying gas to multiple homes. The illegal extensions were removed, and further departmental action has been recommended for all disconnected meters.