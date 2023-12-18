SNGPL severs 273 illegal gas connections

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), during its on going crackdown against gas pilferers, cut off another 273 connections in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad besides imposing Rs2.9 million fines.

According to a spokesman for the company, in Lahore, the regional team severed 22 connections on illegal use of gas while another 15 on use of compressors and a fine of Rs0.22 million was imposed on gas thieves.

The team of Rawalpindi cut off three connections on illegal use of gas.

During the operation in Islamabad, the team removed five connections while the Multan team disconnected 14.

In Peshawar and Karak, the company severed 50 connections besides lodging an FIR against a gas pilferer. The team of Abbotabad severed two connections on illegal use of gas.

In Sahiwal, the team disconnected three connections, Sheikhupura 55, Bahawalpur 86, Faisalabad 5 while Sialkot witnessed one disconnection on illegal use of gas.