SNGPL Severs Four Meters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected four more gas meters in various areas of the city.
According to the details, one meter, which had been shifted, was removed. Two meters were disconnected over use for commercial purposes. One meter, which was taken off by the consumer, was recovered.
A door-to-door checking of 50 consumers was held. The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.
