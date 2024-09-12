Open Menu

SNGPL Severs Nine More Connections

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2024 | 06:52 PM

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force took action and disconnected nine more meters including one direct and one commercial connection

The SNGPL continued operations on a daily basis.

According to details, one user was caught stealing gas by using a rubber pipe for a direct connection. The connection was disconnected, and an FIR was recommended. Another user was found using a domestic meter for a bakery's commercial operations, and his meter was also disconnected.

One consumer was involved in gas theft by reversing the meter, and his meter was also disconnected with further departmental action recommended.

In Kot Addu, a meter being used in a private colony was disconnected, and an illegal gas line extended to another colony was identified for removal by the sub-area team.

Two users were caught by using compressors to extract gas, and their meters were also disconnected.Three users who had self-disconnected their meters had their meters confiscated to prevent any illegal usage. Furthermore, six users were found violating OGRA policy by supplying gas to multiple households, and their extensions were removed.

