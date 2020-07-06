UrduPoint.com
SNGPL Shareholders Elect 11 Board Of Directors

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 08:07 PM

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) shareholders elected 11 directors of the company for the next financial year starting from July 6, 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) shareholders elected 11 directors of the company for the next financial year starting from July 6, 2020.

According to an SNGPL spokesperson here on Monday, out of 11 directors, five were independent including one female.

These 11 sirectors include Ahmad Aqeel, Ms Roohi Raees Khan, Manzoor Ahmed, Rizwan-Ullah Khan, Dr Sohail Razi Khan, Mohammad Haroon, Muhammad Ayub Chaudhry, Sajid Mehmood Qazi, Naveed Kamran Baloch, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and Afan Aziz.

The earlier extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders held on June 23, 2020 was adjourned due to stay order given by the Lahore High Court on June 22, 2020, restraining the company from holding election of directors. Now, the stay had been vacated and the LHC dismissed the petition on July 3, 2020. For conducting the election of directors, the general meeting was reconvened on Monday at Company's Head Office, Gas House, 21- Kashmir Road, Lahore, which elected the directors, a spokesperson said.

