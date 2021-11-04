UrduPoint.com

SNGPL, SSGC Executing 7 Major Projects To Reinforce Gas Transmission Network

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 01:16 PM

The two state-owned companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) are in process of executing at least seven major projects to reinforce gas transmission and distribution systems in their respective areas

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The two state-owned companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) are in process of executing at least seven major projects to reinforce gas transmission and distribution systems in their respective areas.

The SNGPL is constructing a 12-kilometer (km) pipeline to supply 30 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) gas to Rashakai Special Economic Zone. "The project is expected to be completed by the end of December, 2021," according to an official document available with APP.

Similarly, a 20-km pipeline is being laid to provide 40 mmcfd gas to Allama Iqbal Industrial City Special Economic Zone, which is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2021- 22.

However, in order to supply 5 mmcfd gas to Allama Iqbal Industrial City on a temporary basis, a 2-km main supply line had already been laid and commissioned by extending the existing network of M-3 Industrial City.

Whereas, a project is being launched to address the acute low gas pressure issues during winter season in Mardan and Peshawar regions, at an estimated cost of Rs 2,296 million for system augmentation of transmission Charsadda-Khazana-Tangi pipeline.

The SNGPL is confident that a 22-km transmission main line from Barki to Sunder and a 10 km from Dial to G.T Road is expected to complete by December, 2021.

On the SSGC network, a 3.5-km pipeline would be constructed at a cost of Rs149.41 million for supplying 13 MMCFD gas to Bin Qasim Industrial Park, Karachi.

The company also got approval for laying 8.7-km pipeline to supply 10 mmcfd gas to Bostan Special Economic Zone, Balochistan at an estimated cost of Rs 731.447.

During the current fiscal year, the two companies would collectively invest Rs17,571 million on transmission projects, Rs91,812 million on distribution projects and Rs 3,156 million on other projects, bringing the total investment of Rs112,539 million.

During the first eight months of the last fiscal year, the companies provided the gas facility to around 70 villages and towns, laid 143 km gas transmission network, 2,616 km distribution and 886 km service lines across their operational areas.

Pakistan has an extensive gas network of over 13,315 km transmission 149,715 km distribution and 39,612 km services gas pipelines to cater for the requirement of more than 10.3 million consumers across the country.

