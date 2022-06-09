UrduPoint.com

SNGPL, SSGC Gasify 108 Villages In 9 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2022 | 08:19 PM

SNGPL, SSGC gasify 108 villages in 9 months

The two state-owned companies, SNGPL and SSGC, have collectively gasified 108 villages and towns at their respective networks during first nine months of the current fiscal year (July-March).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The two state-owned companies, SNGPL and SSGC, have collectively gasified 108 villages and towns at their respective networks during first nine months of the current fiscal year (July-March).

Besides, the companies laid 67 kilometer (KM) gas transmission network, 3,244 KM main and 829 KM services lines, according to the Economic Survey 2021-22 released by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail at a news conference on Thursday.

They also provided around 259,212 additional gas connections including 257,644 domestic, 1473 commercial and 95 industrial across the country as compared to 304,573 additional gas connections awarded during the same period in last fiscal year.

"It is expected that gas will be supplied to approximately 736,060 new consumers (this target is subject to approval/revision by OGRA) during FY2023," the document said.

According to the document, the indigenous supply of natural gas witnessed a decline of around 5 percent and its contribution recorded at 33.1 percent in the total Primary energy supply mix of the country.

The available statistics indicated that Pakistan had an extensive gas network of over 13,513 KM transmission, 155,679 KM distribution and 41,231 KM service gas pipelines to cater the requirement of millions of consumers.

"The number of consumer has increased from 10.3 million to more than 10.7 million across the country."The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) have planned to invest Rs 27,669 million on transmission projects, Rs 77,484 million on distribution projects and Rs 8,746 million on other projects bringing the total investment of Rs 113,899 million during the fiscal year 2022-23.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Same Gas From Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

HCCI supports fixing of business hours timings to ..

HCCI supports fixing of business hours timings to save electricity

1 minute ago
 Gold price declines by Rs.1500 to Rs.140,900 per t ..

Gold price declines by Rs.1500 to Rs.140,900 per tola 9 June 2022

1 minute ago
 Gujjar Khan Police arrests accused paedophile afte ..

Gujjar Khan Police arrests accused paedophile after prompt action

1 minute ago
 Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 3rd ODI scoreboard ..

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 3rd ODI scoreboard

1 minute ago
 Khursheed Shah expresses sorrow over demise of Dr ..

Khursheed Shah expresses sorrow over demise of Dr Amir Liaquat

1 minute ago
 Gujar Khan tehsil admin retrieves 1.3 kanal state ..

Gujar Khan tehsil admin retrieves 1.3 kanal state land

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.