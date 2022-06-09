SNGPL, SSGC gasify 108 villages in 9 months

The two state-owned companies, SNGPL and SSGC, have collectively gasified 108 villages and towns at their respective networks during first nine months of the current fiscal year (July-March).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The two state-owned companies, SNGPL and SSGC, have collectively gasified 108 villages and towns at their respective networks during first nine months of the current fiscal year (July-March).

Besides, the companies laid 67 kilometer (KM) gas transmission network, 3,244 KM main and 829 KM services lines, according to the Economic Survey 2021-22 released by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail at a news conference on Thursday.

They also provided around 259,212 additional gas connections including 257,644 domestic, 1473 commercial and 95 industrial across the country as compared to 304,573 additional gas connections awarded during the same period in last fiscal year.

"It is expected that gas will be supplied to approximately 736,060 new consumers (this target is subject to approval/revision by OGRA) during FY2023," the document said.

According to the document, the indigenous supply of natural gas witnessed a decline of around 5 percent and its contribution recorded at 33.1 percent in the total Primary energy supply mix of the country.

The available statistics indicated that Pakistan had an extensive gas network of over 13,513 KM transmission, 155,679 KM distribution and 41,231 KM service gas pipelines to cater the requirement of millions of consumers.

"The number of consumer has increased from 10.3 million to more than 10.7 million across the country."The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) have planned to invest Rs 27,669 million on transmission projects, Rs 77,484 million on distribution projects and Rs 8,746 million on other projects bringing the total investment of Rs 113,899 million during the fiscal year 2022-23.